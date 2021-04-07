Patricia Marie Harvey, 58, Chanute, passed away on Saturday April 3, 2021, at NMRMC. Patricia was born May 26, 1962, in Neodesha, Ks, the daughter of Charles and Hazel Harvey. She completed her schooling from Chanute High School in 1982. She joined the Tri-Valley family in 1982 and moved into the group home in Humboldt, KS in 1982. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Carol Harvey and Sharon Harvey. She is survived by her Aunt Linda Wix of Butler Missouri; two very good friends, Tiffany Tiegreen of Chanute and Linda Trembley, a friend from Ronda Lane. Patricia enjoys going places with her staff. She attended the SACK (Self Advocacy Coalition of Kanas) conference annually in Topeka. She liked bingo, bowling, baking, coffee club, cooking, cook-outs, exercise, going to the park, hanging out, shopping, visiting friends, walking, and watching television. She absolutely loved the Chiefs! She knew all about the players, when each game was, and would be wearing her Chiefs shirt on each game day. She got involved in agency-based activities such as bowling, picnics, dances/parties, awards events, Christmas parties, Halloween parties, tailgate party, chili cook-off, Christmas caroling, community counsel. In the past Patricia has volunteered for meals on wheels and Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF). Patricia will be greatly missed by all her Tri-Valley family.
In 1990, she was one of the first clients to move into the Duplex in Chanute, the first property purchased to start the residential program. For the last few years Patricia lived at the Denman House in Chanute. Patricia will always be remembered by her smile and her out-going personality. There are no services planned at this time.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to Tri-Valley Developmental Services and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
