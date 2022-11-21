Sue Shively, 78, of Erie, died at 2:35 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
She was born December 14, 1943, in Kinston, North Carolina to Thomas F. and Susie M. (Smith) Sowers. Sue grew up in the Oxford Orphanage, Oxford, North Carolina after the death of her parents and until she graduated from John Nichols High School in 1961. She then attended East Carolina University for two years.
Sue returned to Kinston and worked at the hospital as a bookkeeper. Then she moved to Fort Scott to be near her brother and was employed at the Western Insurance Co. from 1964 to 1970.
On June 16, 1970 she and Wayne Shively were married in the chapel of Mercy Hospital in Fort Scott. In Erie she was employed at the City Hall and in the Road and Bridge department of Neosho County as a bookkeeper. Later she worked at Mid-America Savings and Loan and then Commercial Bank. She retired in 2001 because of health reasons.
Sue was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie and of its Altar Society. She was a volunteer at the Erie Museum and served as a den leader for Cub Scout Pack 32. She was also a founding member of the S & B Sewing group. She enjoyed traveling, doing cross stitch, quilting and embroidery projects.
Survivors include:
Her husband of 52 years, Wayne, of the home; one son, Shawn Shively and his wife, Christy, of Shawnee, OK; One daughter, Stephanie Stark, of Thayer, and her husband, Buddy, of Erie; Two additional children, Brian and Tara Gildart, of Thayer; Ten grandchildren, Isaac Stark, and his wife, Morgan, of Galesburg, Jacob Stark and his companion, Lily, of Wichita,
Sarah Stark, of Erie, Shelton Shively and his companion, Elena, of Agra, OK, Eli Shively, of Pittsburg, Dolores Gonzales and her companion, Joe, of Chanute, Taybree Jones and her husband, Gage, of Chanute, Bryson Gildart, of Thayer, Brogan Gildart, of Thayer, Andrea Vining, of Lansing; Five great-grandchildren, Ezra Stark, of Galesburg, Raelynn Shively, of Agra, OK,
Carsyn Pruett, of Agra, OK, Caydence Hogue, of Chanute, Tyler Rogers, of Chanute; One sister, Violet Davenport, of Durham, NC; One sister in-law. Ginger Sowers, of Gibsonville, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Ersul “Ert” Sowers and Thomas Sowers, two sisters, Mavis Stroud and Ellen Garrett.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church at Erie with Fr. Theodore Khin officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 Friday evening, November 25, 2022 at the church with visitation following. Memorials are suggested to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
