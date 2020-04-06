William Alexander “Alex” Treiber, 30, of St. Paul, passed away at 9:20 pm Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Parsons.
William Alexander Treiber was born on February 27, 1990, to William L. and J. Annette (Beachner) Treiber in Parsons. He was homeschooled by his mother through sixth grade elementary, and attended junior high and high school in St. Paul. Following graduation from St. Paul High School in 2008, Alex earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Accounting from Pittsburg State University. He worked for Beachner Construction and Mission Construction of St. Paul, Buffalo Stripe of Olathe, Kansas and was currently employed and working alongside his dad at Treiber Finishing.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. A young man with a big heart, his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his daughter, family, and friends. Uncle Alex was adored by his nieces and nephews. He also showed great patience, interest, and kindness toward the elderly. He enjoyed music of all kinds, traveling, and learning about history and other cultures. He played football in high school and loved watching KC Chiefs football and KU basketball games with his family.
Survivors include:
His daughter – Rhys Leslie Treiber of Humboldt; His parents – William and Annette Treiber of St. Paul; Two sisters – Natalie Roberson and Amelia Treiber of St. Paul; One brother – Matthew Treiber and his wife, Heather, of Chanute; Maternal grandparents – Jerry and Janey Beachner of St. Paul; Two nieces and four nephews; Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Leslie Treiber; his paternal grandparents, Ray and Dorothy Treiber; uncles, Jody Beachner, Robert and John Treiber, and one aunt Rita Winter.
There will be a private family graveside service at St. Francis Cemetery in St. Paul. Friends are welcome to sign the register at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home from 8 am till 8 pm Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Memorials are suggested to the Rhys Treiber Education Fund. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
