Esther Mae Dayhoff, 95, Topeka, passed away on July 14, 2020 at Aldersgate Village.
Esther Mae was born on July 21, 1924 in Salina, the daughter of Earl Harvey and Phoebe (Throne) Woods. She graduated from Salina High School.
She was employed as an Administrative Assistant with the State of Kansas, in various state agencies.
She was a member of Countryside United Methodist Church, Topeka Women’s Club, Newcomers, and a very active Bridge player.
Esther Mae married Dale D. Dayhoff on July 11, 1943 in Salina. He died on October 9, 2012. Survivors include daughters, Terri (David) Sanchez, Berryton, Lynne (Alan) Caraway, Cottonwood, CA, Becky Muenzenmayer, Annandale, VA; grandchildren, Jason (Mikey) Linenberger, Nicole (George) Caraway-Cole, DMV, Dana Caraway; stepgrandchildren, Sandra (Tim) Koch, Berryton, Richard (Dianna) Sanchez, Flagstaff, AZ, David Sanchez, Payson, AZ, Stephen Sanchez, Flagstaff, AZ; stepgreat-grandchildren, Brady, Payden, Jacob, Caleb, Kendall Koch, Taber, Lyla, Carmen, Britny, Page, Allison and Gabriel Sanchez; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Aldersgate Village.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, click the Share Memories button.
