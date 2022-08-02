Kathryn Mae (Hawes) Purdy, 84, of Chanute, passed away August 1, 2022, at Diversicare of Chanute.
Kathryn was born in Chanute, Kan. to Roy and Nellie (Williams) Hawes on August 6, 1937.
She was a homemaker and loved to play bingo and travel aato the casinos in her free time.
She was blessed with three children; Sharon Stubblefield, Kathryn L. Purdy, and Earl Purdy, all of Chanute; one brother; Bobby Hawes of Chanute; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon; infant daughter Mary Margret, four brothers; Leroy, Tommy, Alfred, and Bill Hawes, and two sisters; Viola Key and Doris Bradfield.
Family has suggested memorial donations to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Celebration of Life Graveside service will be held Friday August 5, 2022, at 10:30 am at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
