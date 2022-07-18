Thomas “Tom” Charles Dawson of League City, Texas passed away July 17, 2022. He was born May 17, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri to E.D. Dawson and Hazel Cooper Dawson.
Tom graduated from Chanute High School in 1957, then went on to earn his Bachelors and Masters in Mathematics from Kansas State College of Pittsburg. Tom married Elizabeth Anne Pitts in 1969.
They moved to Arlington, Texas in 1976 where they lived for 25 years and raised their three sons, Scott, Bradley, and Douglas.
Tom’s careers were varied and usually overlapping; first as a math teacher, then computer programmer, and finally many years as an entrepreneur and small business owner in the car wash industry.
Tom always encouraged his sons in both school and sports, often coaching their sports teams and rarely missing a game. In his later years, he loved to travel and hike, and was especially fond of Big Bend National Park in Texas and the desert southwest of the US.
Tom’s sons would like to express their profound love and gratitude for their father. “He showed his love to us and our mom through his service, sacrifice, and hard work. We thank God for giving us such a sure and steady presence in our lives.”
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Anne, of 35 years and his brothers Norman and Raymond. He is survived by his brothers Steve and Bill; sister Sandy; son and daughter-in-law Scott and Maggie Dawson; son Brad Dawson; and son and daughter-in-law Doug and Kara Dawson. Tom was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Joshua, JT, Isaiah, Ben, Dan, Ellie, and Sarah.
Tom will be buried next to his wife, Anne, at Mt Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 6 from 11 am and 2 pm at Clear Creek Community Church, League City, Texas.
