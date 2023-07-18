Leon Edward (Bud) Cady, 84, of Moran, Kansas, passed away July 15, 2023. A visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola, Kansas. Burial with military honors will follow in Bronson Cemetery, Bronson, Kansas.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Koester presents draft of guidelines for use of bathrooms, locker rooms
- Colborn’s at Stone Creek to open soon
- Neosho County lands 72 student-athletes on NJCAA All-Academic list
- Marjorie Lou Shockley
- Wilma Kathleen Nading
- Erie sisters prepare to show goats, sheep at fair
- Judge denies motion to reconsider and ruling stands on removing Thuston from prosecuting murder cases
- Christine (Taylor) Jenkins
- Andrew J. Riddle
- Earnest P. Wright
Commented