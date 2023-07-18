Leon Edward (Bud) Cady, 84, of Moran, Kansas, passed away July 15, 2023. A visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola, Kansas.  Burial with military honors will follow in Bronson Cemetery, Bronson, Kansas.

