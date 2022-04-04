Linda Marie (Park) Cadwallader, 80, of Chanute, left this world for her eternal home in Heaven Friday April 1, 2022.
Linda was born to Joseph and Katie (Carlton) Park on August 25, 1941, in Kilgore, TX.
She graduated from Midland High School in Midland, TX, received her Associate’s degree from Chanute Junior College, and received her Bachelor’s degree in education from Missouri Western College. Linda was an elementary school teacher in Colorado for 15 years before teaching at Hutton Elementary school in Chanute until her retirement in 2008.
Linda, in all her beauty inside and out, received the title of Miss Chanute Kansas in 1960.
She was united in marriage to Paul Cadwallader on September 22, 1973, in Houma, Louisiana.
Linda was a member of the First Christian Church of Chanute. She loved working in the garden, canning, raising chickens and cattle, and reading. She never stopped teaching, as she has continued to participate in every facet of her grandchildren’s lives.
She is survived by her husband, Paul, of the home, her three sons, Richard Lind and wife, Christol, of Pittsburg, Paul Lind and wife, Emily, of Overland Park, and David Cadwallader and wife, Sarah, of Chanute; her two sisters, Sandra Cuoco of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Margaret Johnson of Houma, Louisiana; nine grandchildren, Abigail, Kaela, Marisa, Paul, Hannah, Jack, Colwyn, and Taryn; and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and one grandson Taylor.
Memorial donations can be made to the First Christian Church or Autism Hope for Families.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 11 am at the First Christian Church in Chanute.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720
