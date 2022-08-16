Mariam Ruth (Leatherman) Mih, 96, of Chanute, Kansas passed away peacefully at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center on August 12, 2022 after a brief illness. Mariam was born near Shaw, Kansas on January 13, 1926 to Mark and Ruth (Mathis) Leatherman. She attended the Piatt one-room schoolhouse where her teacher inspired her to become an educator. She later attended Erie and Chanute secondary schools as well as Chanute Junior College (now Neosho County Community College). She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kansas State Teachers College (now Pittsburg State University) and later received a Master’s degree in Education from the same institution. Mariam married Alexander W. S. Mih, MD on November 20, 1955.
Mariam is survived by:
Daughter: Cathy Mih Taylor and husband, Larry, Son: Alexander D. Mih and wife, Alison, all of Chanute; Grandchildren: Melissa Theleman and husband, Clayton, Jillian Taylor and Wyatt Taylor: Great-grandchildren: Noah and Ava Theleman; A niece:
Pat Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband Alexander W.S., her parents and her sister Marilyn.
A lifelong educator, Mariam began her 50-year teaching career with a provisional teaching certificate granted during World War II. After completing college, she began teaching in the Neodesha school district in 1947 before moving to
Chanute. She taught at many levels in the Chanute school system before beginning a career at Neosho County Community College that lasted 30 years. She served in many leadership and advisory roles at NCCC and was often remembered for her Chinese cooking classes. After retiring from teaching at NCCC she served on the NCCC Board of Trustees from 1995-2011 and was named the NCCC Alumni of the year in 2002, her family was the NCCC Heritage family of the year in 2017. She tutored numerous children in after school programs following her retirement from NCCC.
Mariam made a confession of faith in Jesus Christ as a young woman at the Shaw Christian Church and was a Sunday School teacher there for several years. She was a long-time member of First Christian Church in Chanute where she served as
a teacher, lay leader and volunteer in the Stephen Ministries program. A devoted grandmother, she never missed a dance recital, musical performance or academic celebration. Mariam and her husband started MM Ranch Polled Herefords with six
cows in 1964 and she enjoyed Sunday drives to see her cattle until the end of her life.
Visitation will be at the First Christian Church, 102 N. Grant, Chanute from 9-11 am on Saturday August 20, 2022, with a Memorial Service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to The Alexander W.S. and Mariam Mih Scholarship Fund at Neosho County Community College or to the Cherry Street Youth Center. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
