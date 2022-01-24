Jack L. Hines, 95, lifelong Erie area resident, died at 4 am Friday, January 21, 2022 at Labette Health in Parsons.
He was born September 26, 1926 to Grant and Lyda (Beard) Hines. He graduated from the St. Paul High School in 1944 and soon after enlisted in the Merchant Marines, serving for two years. Later he served with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
On June 26, 1955 Jack and Helen Torrence were married in a double wedding ceremony with Louis and Lloydeen (Locke) Hines at the Federated Church in Erie. The officiating pastor was Helen’s father, the Rev. J. M. Torrence.
Throughout his life Jack worked as a farmer and stockman. He was a man of many interests. He was a private pilot and loved to fly his airplane. He was a wonderful uncle to several nieces and nephews. He loved to water ski and enjoyed teaching kids how to ski. In earlier years he played softball for the Hertha Cardinals and the Neosho Valley Coop Creamery Association. He attended all Erie Red Devils sports events at home, many out of town games and tournaments.
When rural water first became available he served on the board of his water district. For many years he was a board member of Lakeview Cemetery. He was a member of the Erie American Legion and of the Federated Church, where he had worked on various committees. Throughout their married life, Jack and Helen traveled extensively, including the United States and foreign countries.
Jack is survived by his wife, Helen; several family members including Betty Mackesty (Mike) of Gravois Mills, MO, Lori Jensen (Marty) of Erie, Connie Angleton (Jeff Holcom) of Erie, Jeannie Chard of Chanute, Lynn Hines (Carol) of Chanute and Leland Hines (Ti) of Erie and their families. Preceding him in death were his siblings, Willard Hines, Lela Harts and Joyce Weir and other family members including Brenda Herrin, Steven Masquelier, Becky Hunn, Bill Chard, Robert Angleton and Mary Ann Torrence.
Friends are welcome to sign the register and view at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 1 pm to 8 pm Wednesday and from 9 am to noon Thursday.
Because of the current Covid-19 situation a small, private service will be Thursday afternoon. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery. A public celebration of life service will be held later.
Memorials are suggested to the Erie Federated Church. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented