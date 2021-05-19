Edward Harlan Schoonover, 84, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at his home. Ed was born on September 25, 1936 in Iola, KS the son of Joseph Lloyd and Alta Mae (Cherryholmes) Schoonover.
After high school, Ed served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. On April 20, 1958 Ed married Araminta L. Brown. Ed and Araminta were married for 38 years until her death of 1996. Ed owned and operated Chanute Communication, 2-way radio sales and repair. Ed was also a member of the Humboldt First United Methodist Church, American Legion and the Elks Club.
Survivors include:
Daughters: Sonya Barriger and husband, Eldon, of Erie, KS, Cynthia Vetter of Chanute, KS; Grandchildren:
Nicholas Barriger and wife, Tia, Amanda Wiebe and husband, Sam, Preston Vetter and wife, Laura, Heidi Dupuy, Eldon Barriger II; Great-Grandchildren: Kyra and Alleigh Barriger; Abigail and Gunner Wiebe, Eldon Lee Barriger and Meadow Swayze.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Araminta, and brothers Jack Schoonover and Harlan Schoonover.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Chanute with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors by American Legion Post #170. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to any of the following: Harry Hynes Hospice, Chanute Elks or the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
