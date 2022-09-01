Neal Eugene Sharp passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born February 11, 1940 in Chanute, Kansas. He was the son of Harold and Vernettia (Renken) Sharp. After the passing of his mother, Vernettia, Ruby (Nichols) Sharp became his mother on November 4, 1944. Growing up he was known as “Arkie” and in later years his great-grandchildren re-named him “Grandpa Candy” because he always had a special candy treat in his pocket for them.
He married Pamela Jane Ogle on February 18, 1961 and earlier this year they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
Neal was a master carpenter and worked only by word of mouth, insisting on sealing each project with a handshake. He never had a written contract in all his 51 plus years of craftsmanship. Neal was a skilled perfectionist and each job had to be done right, down to the smallest detail. He also volunteered as the woodworking project leader for the Up & Atom 4-H Club, where members learned to fear the “pencil,” which indicated more, a lot more, hand sanding was needed. He was a member of the Elks Club for 38 years, and spent many summers coaching his four daughters’ softball teams. He also enjoyed playing softball and in his later years he played co-ed softball with daughters and sons-in-law.
He was a western movie enthusiast, enjoyed woodworking, including the many carpenter projects with his sons-in-law, camping, fishing, boating, bowling, genealogy, sports, and his cherished time with family and friends. Being a proud dad, he attended almost every one of his daughters’ events and rarely missed the games of his grandchildren.
Neal and Pam and their life-long friends, Janice and the late Bob Olson, and family spent many years together, traveling, camping, and boating. Vacations and holidays were often spent together, creating many lasting memories that continue today. After retirement, he and Pam enjoyed spending time with classmates at reunions, get togethers and suppers, and they also loved traveling and meeting new friends that they kept in touch with.
Neal is survived by his wife, Pamela, of Chanute; his four beloved daughters, Tracy (Alan) King, Fort Scott; Kelly (Karl) Hamm, Yates Center; Lesly (Clark) Lock, Chanute; Shely (Mike) Perez, Emporia; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, Aaron (Amanda) King (Maci, Logan and Noah), Kerry (Kenny) Wunderly, Kyle (Elisa) Hamm (Daniel, Owen, Jeneva, Beau, Ace and Bella), Kale (Kyle) Hamm-Martin, Kal Hamm, Kara (Dave) Guinotte (Ellie and Barrett), Jill (Luis Chug) Lock (Natalie and Nicolas), Dylon Shade, Jordan Shade, Amber (Tim) Michaels (Rose and Jack), Michelle (Jason) Gifford (Clarie and Gracie), and Jackson Perez, his sister, Rosemary Lawrence, Oklahoma; his sister-in-law, Delores Owens, Chanute; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vernettia, and baby brother; his parents Harold and Ruby Sharp; his mother-in-law Billie Ogle; brothers-in-law Larry Lawrence and Ron Owens; and great-grandson John Grady King.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cherry Street Youth Center or the charity of your choice, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Visitation will be Monday, September 5, 2022 from 6:30-8 pm at the Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave, Chanute, KS 66720. A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2 pm at the Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave, Chanute, KS 66720. Please feel free to stay after the service and share your memories of Neal with the family. Burial will be at a later date. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
