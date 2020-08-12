Linda L. Kraft, 72, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Advent Health in Shawnee Mission, KS. Linda was born on November 4, 1947 in Hunter, KS the daughter of Herbert and Alma (Hamilton) Geisler.
Linda was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Chanute Women’s Bowling Association. She enjoyed playing golf and Bingo. Before retirement, Linda worked in various offices doing clerical work and enjoyed doing community service work, to help others.
Linda is survived by:
Children: Lori Reid and husband, John, of Chanute, KS, Melissa Coltharp of Lawrence, KS, Karmen Crawford and husband, Keith, of Chanute, KS; Brothers:
Clifford Geisler of Iola, KS, Herbert Geisler Jr. of Iola, KS; Sister: Caroline Thorne of Tulsa, OK; Grand and Great-Grandchildren: Ashley Marple, Raegan and Jaxson, Joni Baker, Keara, Madisyn and Josie, all of Chanute, Ken Coltharp of Overland Park, Shanna Aguilar and Caden of Chanute, Russell Coltharp of Brewer, ME, Jared Coltharp, Leawood, Maria Morgan of Lawrence, Mallory Roush of Uniontown and Kirsten Roush of Iola.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and sister: Rose Mary Geisler.
Cremation has been requested. The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 3-6 pm at the Chanute American Legion located at 301 N. Evergreen, Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to the FireEscape Coffee House and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
