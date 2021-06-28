Abigail Rae Hett, 11, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Abby was born on January 5, 2010 in Salina, Kansas to Phillip and Kimberly Hett. She joined her big sister Jillian Louise making their family complete. Living her entire life in Lindsborg, Kansas, Abby attended St. Bridgett’s Little Kingdom Preschool/Pre-K, Soderstrom Elementary School, and Smoky Valley Middle School.
In her short life, Abby lived every minute to the fullest and was always at the speed of 100 miles an hour. She had just finished her 5th-grade year at Smoky Valley Middle School. Excited to be a part of the band and orchestra, Abby played the clarinet and cello, respectively. Abby also loved seeing her sister Jillian at school, running up and hugging her in front of other classmates! Giving the best hugs, always kind and loving, Abby put the needs of others before her own. Abby encouraged everyone to get along and be happy. Simply put, she was great at making people smile.
Abby was preceded in death by her father Phillip Hett, Grandaddy David Peck, Great-Grandparents Charlie and Jean Doudna, and Great-Grandpa Harry St. Peter.
Abby is survived by her mother, Kimberly (Peck) Hett, sister Jillian Hett, Grandma Rhonda Peck, Grandparents Warren and Marilyn Hett, Great-Grandma Marjorie St. Peter, Uncle Tony and Aunt Sonya Peck, Aunt Martha Hett, Uncle Evan and Aunt Maryanne Esau, cousins Ben Peck, Sara Peck, Kennedy Esau, and Cameron Esau, as well as many great aunts, uncles, second cousins, and a multitude of friends.
Visitation was at Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main in Lindsborg, Kansas on Friday, June 18 from 6-8 pm. Funeral was at 2 pm on Saturday, June 19 at Bethany Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to Bethany/Messiah K.I.C.K Program or the Jillian and Abigail Hett Fund at Farmers State Bank in Lindsborg, Kansas. Ryan Mortuary in Salina in charge of arrangements.
