Carmin L. Hammans, 66, of rural Parsons, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born on August 24, 1955, at Parsons, Kansas to Wendell and Billie (Rice) Hammans. He grew up at rural Erie and attended country and Erie schools graduating from Erie High School in 1974.
Carmin worked at Bushog in Galesburg, Ruskin Manufacturing in Parsons, and at O’Brien’s ready Mix where he was currently employed.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid outdoorsman. He also loved bowling and participated in men’s bowling leagues over the years and most of all he loved and cherished his kids and grandkids. Carmin was a fixture at 32nd Street Pete’s where he enjoyed playing the lottery.
Carmin and Sarah Overall were married on December 28, 2002, at Parsons. She preceded him in death on March 30, 2018.
He is survived by his sons, Carmin Hammans, Jr., and his wife, Heather of Federal Way, WA, Nathan Hammans of Parsons, and Dustin Hammans, and his wife, Shay of Erie; his daughter, Kathleen Waun of Parsons; his grandchildren, Payton Evans, Kylor Evans, Payzlie Waun, Kynzlie Waun, Cassidy Hammans, Caleb Hammans, Kayloni Hammans, Brooklynn Hammans, and Italeigh Brown; his brothers, Jim Hammans of Dennis and Wendell Alan Hammans of Chanute; his sisters, Pam Johnson-Leeper, and her husband, Bill of Chanute and Cheryl Smith, and her husband, Dave of Parsons. In addition to his wife, Carmin was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Hammans.
Graveside Memorial Services will be held on 10 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Springhill Cemetery Patio with Pastor Travis Ball officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home from 7 to 8 p.m., Friday evening. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26ht St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
