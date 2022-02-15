Norma Jewell (Morelan) Griffith Moore passed away on February 13, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. Norma was born on July 17, 1927, in Humboldt, Kansas, to J.W. (Buck) and Jewell Sybil (Orcutt) Morelan.
In 1959 she joined St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt and in 1964 began taking organ lessons and played the organ there for almost 50 years. She also learned to write braille in order to be a volunteer for the Lutheran Braille Workers and she started the Joyful Hand Chime Choir at St. Peter’s for the developmentally disabled and was joined by her sister, Peg Griffith Smith and cousin Doris Baker, as well as others in making this a success story. Norma received the national Lutheran Lamb award for her efforts.
Every summer she would have her grandchildren stay with her during the week and she would take them swimming, to the Corner Post, and various trips in the area. She stated she was, “making memories.”
Norma Jewell was preceded in death by her father and mother, J.W. Buck and Jewell Sybil Morelan; brother, B.R.Morelan; sisters, Reva Ann Morelan, Peggy Morelan Griffith Smith; husband, Billy E. Griffith; husband, Gene Moore; and infant son, Patrick.
She is survived by her son, Bill Griffith and wife, Diane, Kansas City, Missouri; grandson, Geoffrey Griffith and partner, Jenn Schlitt, McClouth; granddaughter, Rebecca Griffith and partner, James Wilson, Lawrence; grandson, Ryan Griffith, Lawrence, great grandson, Carter Fincher, Lawrence; great-granddaughters, Aurora Jewell, Sophia Rose Griffith, McClouth,; brother, Jim Morelan and wife, Milly, Campbell, California; sister, Jody Vaughn, Chanute; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Wilson, Chanute, Mary Morelan, Tulsa, Oklahoma; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm. on Monday, February 21, 2022, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola,. A funeral service will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt, at 10 am on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to the Lutheran Braille Workers, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
