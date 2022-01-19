Jane Churchill Brigden-Graham, 86, of Edmond, OK, died January 13, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.
Born February 23, 1935, in Chanute, Kansas, Jane was the only child of Ted and Helen (Goss) Churchill. She attended school in Chanute, and, in the eighth grade, befriended her eventual husband, Robert “Bruce” Brigden, with whom she shared a deep love of music.
Jane graduated from Chanute High School in 1953, married Bruce in 1956, and completed a Bachelor’s and (later) Master’s in music from Wichita State University.
In 1957, Jane followed Bruce to New Jersey, where he attended New Brunswick Theological Seminary and the first of their six children was born. There, Jane began her career as an elementary school music teacher, a role that she reprised in Cherryvale, Thayer, and Wellington, Kansas. For the next 20 years, Jane gracefully balanced the many hats of mother, teacher, daughter, pastor’s wife, and friend. In 1979, she exchanged her role as pastor’s wife for that of pastor, and began seminary at St. Paul’s School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri. In August 1982, Jane was ordained as a Presbyterian minister. During her ministry, she served churches in Eskridge, Natoma, Wichita, Kingman, Coffeyville, and Wellington, Kansas, and in Shell Knob, Missouri. Following her retirement, Jane continued to serve as pulpit supply for churches in southern Kansas and Oklahoma, as well as in numerous roles with the Southern Kansas Presbytery and Committee on Ministry.
Jane was a gifted, lifelong musician, who studied piano, organ, and voice from early childhood. She was a beloved wife (and, ultimately, widow) to three husbands, and adored beyond words by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and countless friends.
Jane was active at Santa Fe Presbyterian Church in Edmond. Her many passions included sewing, gardening, and dogs. She never met a dog that she didn’t want to fatten! And the same applied to every human who ever darkened her door. She was a queen of hospitality, ever ready with a meal, a hot cup of coffee, and a wonderful listening ear…for family, friends, and strangers alike. She was a treasure among treasures, epitomizing Christ’s call to humble servanthood and love.
Jane is preceded in death by husbands Robert Bruce Brigden, Leo Graham, and Robert Livingston; stepdaughters Patricia Reed and Judy Eastman; niece Mary Ward; grandsons Benjamin and Christopher Massey; and great-grandson Kingston Prather.
Jane is survived by her six children and their spouses: David (and Bonnie) Brigden; Pamela (and Ed) Ogden; Janis (and Dale) Jeffus; Allen (and Catherine) Brigden; Kendra Holtzman; and Susan (and Hank) Binkowski; step-children David Graham, Jeff Livingston, and Cathy Hendren; sister-in-law Esther Brigden; niece Martha Purnell; 18 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, January 22, at 3 pm at Santa Fe Presbyterian Church in Edmond. It will also be cast via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/SantaFePresbyterianChurch
Memorial donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to Santa Fe Presbyterian Church, 1603 N Santa Fe Ave, Edmond, OK, 73003.
Arrangements are with Matthews Funeral Home.
