Martha Ann (VanVickle) Carter, 91, passed away at her home in Chanute with her family by her side on November 3, 2022. She was born on June 5th, 1931 to Fred and Fern (Deffenbaugh) VanVickle. She was a 1949 graduate of Chanute High School and managed Ramsey’s liquor store for many years. Ann married the love of her life, Jim Carter in Miami Oklahoma on October 20, 1956.
They spent 61 years together, raising a family of four children and enjoyed hosting frequent family gatherings. She loved her family fiercely and was always there for them. Ann was a long time member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and the American Legion. Ann was a social butterfly who never missed a chance to visit with her family and many friends.
She was also an avid seamstress and loved taking her dog Toy for walks. She is survived by daughters Beth Chaney and Kathy (Tony) Brooks of Chanute, son Vance (Paula) of Humboldt, three grandchildren: Chris Brooks of Sioux Falls South Dakota, Phil Chaney and Tracy McDonald both of Chanute, a host of great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Jim, a daughter, Linda Carter, grandson Jason Chaney and brother David VanVickle.
Cremation has been requested and a graveside memorial service will be held Saturday November 12, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Legion Honor Guard have been suggested and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
