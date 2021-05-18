Hoyt W. Wilhite, 96, of Buffalo, Kansas, passed away Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021, at the Neosho Regional Medical Center in Chanute, KS.
Hoyt was born October 20, 1924, at Van Buren, Arkansas, the son of Ora and Elizabeth (Tinney) Wilhite. The family moved to Yates Center when he was a child and he attended the Yates Center schools, graduating from Yates Center High School.
On June 18, 1943, he entered the United States Army. He served during World War II and upon his discharge on January 29, 1946, he was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and the World War II Victory Medal.
Following the war he returned to Yates Center and on June 7, 1947, he and Mildred I. Robertson were married at Buffalo, Kansas. They became the parents of a son and a daughter. They lived in El Dorado before moving to Buffalo in 1959. Hoyt was a mechanic and operated Wilhite Repair in Buffalo.
He was active in the Episcopal Church for many years. He was a member and Past Commander of Boerstler-May Post 170, American Legion in Chanute, KS. He was a member and Past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Buffalo which later merged with Gilead Lodge #144, in Yates Center. He was also active in the Mirza Shrine.
Besides continuing to fix things, Hoyt enjoyed woodworking and mowing. He was a Ham Radio operator and in earlier years enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
His wife, Mildred, preceded him in death on October 16, 2010, following more than 63 years of marriage. He was also preceded by his parents and three brothers, Charles, Wayne, and George Wilhite.
He leaves his son, Jack Wilhite and wife, Alex, of Florida; his daughter, Jane Adney, of Kansas City, MO; his granddaughter, Melinda McConnell and husband, Kent, of Kansas City, MO; three great-grandchildren, Thomas, Josephine, and Elizabeth; many other relatives and friends.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be held at Buffalo Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
