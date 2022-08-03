In loving Memory of a life well lived. A boy who grew up to be a man right to the end. A tragic accident took the life of our beloved son, brother, friend, husband and father of two girls.
Michael, Micky (or his favorite Daddy) was born May 15, 1991 in Roosevelt, Utah 6 years to the day that his brother “bro” was born both to George A. Patton and Kathleen M. Robinson. He was welcomed home by his two sisters Rena’e D. and Lisa M. along with his brother Monte S. Patton.
Michael had several brushes with death; the first was when he was just 18 months old, he quit breathing and responding and was rushed to the hospital by Roosevelt City Police department where his father was working at the time. We learned that Michael’s body could not handle a temperature and for years we had to watch that. Then at age 5 Michael put an electrical cord in his mouth, he was curious. Once again, we sped to the hospital, and Michael had a scar on his lip where the electricity had gone through his body. At that time, we lived on a farm and Michael saw a heifer giving birth, he said the cow is pooping out her guts. Michael loved the farm but we learned he was allergic to large animals that later spread to all animals.
We moved to Kansas when Michael was in First Grade. He attended Hutton Elementary and we lived just across the street. Michael made friends easily and one that he maintained all his life was Trey. He was in the scouting program, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day-Saints and the only one in the family that when on vacation 500 miles away from home we stop at a Motel and Michael gets a phone call to the room we are in. Another one of Michael’s friends happens to be in the same Motel and wants to know if Michael can come and play.
Michael’s first job was a paper carrier for the Chanute Tribune. While on his route one day he had another brush with death, another boy had gotten angry with Michael because he wouldn’t let the boy’s younger brother deliver his papers. The older boy beat him to the point that if his nose had been pushed any farther it would have killed him. Thankfully a caring lady was driving by saw what was happening and stopped the boy. Thank God for good people.
In High School Michael had an ally, it was Johnnie ‘law” that’s what the kids named him. He became fast friends with him and his son. He also became acquainted with Ashley Lansdown. They both graduated and on January 14, 2013 they married.
Ashley was the love of Michael’s life and he couldn’t have been happier. They had two beautiful little girls that are the apple of their Daddy’s eye. Kaidynce was born November 24, 2014 and Esme was born October 19, 2017.
Albeit all was not roses for him. In High School Michael began to struggle with medical issues. I now know that he was never properly diagnosed and due to this the medication, he was given did not improve his conditions. They tried one medication after the other but his body would only respond for a short time. The Lord in his mercy gave Michael the peace and relief he so desperately searched for. His loving wife did all she could to help him. We as humans cannot fix all things.
Michael went to work for Chanute Roxy Cinema 4 in 2010. He loved his job and made more friends. When COVID-19 shut down theaters and it appeared they would be closed for a long time, Michael chose to find work elsewhere. After 10 years he changed from B&B to B&W.
Michael loved people, giving hugs and smiling; anything to brighten someone else’s day even when he suffered inside so much.
At one time his illness would not allow him to eat without getting sick, yet if he didn’t eat, he got sick, too. Sometimes life was a lose lose situation for him.
Michael leaves behind a loving wife, Asley Patton, two little girls Kaidynce and Esme, his parents, siblings and many more family members and close friends.
We know all things are meant to be and Michael is with his loving Heavenly Father. We thank the multiple friends and family members who are helping us through this ever so difficult time.
His services will be at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N Highland, on Friday, August 5 from 6 to 8 pm.
