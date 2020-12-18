Kenneth M. Cushman, 78, of Chanute, Kansas passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Merriam, Kansas.
Ken was born to Floyd and Norva (Haskins) Cushman on May 9, 1942 in Columbus, Kansas. He was also fostered by parents, Floyd, and May Phillips.
He attended Chanute High School and received his GED in 1974.
On July 10, 2010 he married Marilyn (Haines) Cushman in Chanute, KS.
Ken served his country in the United States Navy for 22 years in Cuba and Vietnam.
He held lifetime membership to the American Legion Post 170, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1654, Elks Lodge, and USS Topeka CL6-8 Cruisers Organization.
Ken enjoyed being commander of the Chanute Honor Guard and serving veterans.
He is survived by his wife of the home: Marilyn; 1 son: Kenneth A. Cushman of Stafford, VA; 1-daughter: Jennifer Burch of McPherson, KS; 1 stepdaughter Lisa (Tracy) Roberts, Basehor, KS; 3 brothers: Dick Cushman of Peoria, IL, Dave Cushman of Chanute, KS and Steve Cushman of Fredonia, KS.; 3 sisters: Marlene Marts and Val Engstrom of Chanute, KS and Teri Stayton of Greenwood, MO; 4 grandchildren: Brandon, Brian Cushman of Murdock, NE and Aidan and Evan Cushman of Oakland, TN; 1 stepgranddaughter: Leah (Codi) Roberts, Bagley, Iowa and 1 stepgreat-granddaughter Evelynn Sue Derry, Bagley, Iowa,
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister: Lois Bolz, 2 brothers Ronnie and Jim Cushman, 1 son: Michael Cushman, 2 stepsons: Nick and Noel Bennett.
A Private Family Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1 pm at Thayer City Cemetery, Thayer, KS, with Pastor Tom Eastman officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Chanute Honor Guard. Memorial Remembrances are suggested to the Chanute Honor Guard and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 W. Main St., Chanute, KS
