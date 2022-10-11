Blathan Lane Olson, 33 years and 2 days old, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Blathan was born in Chanute, Kan., to Blane and Ronda (Decker) Olson on October 3, 1989.
He graduated from Altoona-Midway with the Class of 2008, then attended Pratt Community College and received an Associates degree. Blathan worked as a Linemen for many years, and currently for Ash Grove Cement Plant in Chanute.
His heart pumped fast for dirt track racing, rebuilding Toyotas, and spending endless hours working in his garage on vehicles and tractors, and spoiling his two cats, Zara and Murf. Blathan has donated his organs and will help many others, have many more years of life with his generous donation.
Blathan is survived by his parents; Blane and Ronda of Buffalo; a son, Brantley Olson of Yates Center; a brother, Bryson (Tianna) Olson of Buffalo; grandparents, Ron and JoAnn Decker of Buffalol, his nieces and nephews, Gannon, Maisie, Wrenley and Riggs, all of Buffalo; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and close friends, Shyanne and Kaysen Shadduck.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Evelyn and Dwight Olson and uncle Rod Decker.
Memorials are suggested to Blathan Olson Memorial and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A visitation will be held at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, Kansas on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11 am, followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at noon.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720
