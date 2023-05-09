Weldon Age 44, of Omaha Neb., passed away on Friday April 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
Bill was born in Chanute Kansas on August 31, 1978, to Patrick S. Weldon and Brenda K. Weldon-Erickson. He graduated from Chanute High School in 1996. Bill was an amazing athlete. Bill played several sports during his high school career, football, and wrestling. Wrestling was his love. He accomplished many achievements in wrestling during his high school years. He went on to wrestle for Missouri Valley College on a wrestling scholarship.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his children play sports, fishing with his kids and Dad, and always enjoyed a relaxing evening around a fire with his loved ones.
Survivors include: Wife - Lisa Weldon Omaha, Neb.; two children- Brea Weldon and Ean Weldon Omaha, Neb.
Father -Patrick and Linda Weldon Erie, Kan. Mother - Brenda and Donel Erickson of Albuquerque NM. Step-father – Keith Brandon, Phoenix, Ariz.
Brothers: Chris Weldon, Chanute Kan.; Matt Weldon of Lee Summit Mo.; Bryan Chavez and a sister, Stacy Valdez of Parsons Kan. Grandmother: Janet K. Alcon of Chanute Kan. Numerous aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents William (Bill) F. Weldon, Lueva Jean Weldon, Bobby J. Martin. Celebration of Life will be May 13, 2023, at 5 pm at the VFW Hall in Parsons, Kan., with a dinner to follow.
The family will have a private graveside service on Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Humboldt.
