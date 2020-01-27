JoAnn Francis Endicott, 81, of Chanute, KS passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Diversicare in Chanute, KS. She was born on July 5, 1938 in Delia, KS, the daughter of James and Regina (Dohrman) Simecka. JoAnn graduated from Delia High School. On October 15, 1973, she married Robert Endicott in Las Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death in 2008.
JoAnn enjoyed playing golf, bridge, doing yard work and working on crossword puzzles. She loved to shop and eat sweets, especially chocolate. She also enjoyed reading. Most of all she loved her family and treasured the time she spent with them. Her pride and joy were her grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be greatly missed.
JoAnn is survived by: Son: Troy Endicott and wife, Traci; Granddaughters: Haley Kepley and husband, Ethan, Jordan Shultz and husband, Kyle; Great-Grandchildren: Carter, Sutton, Parker, Aurora and one more on the way; Siblings: Mary Barr, Jimmy Simecka, Judy Kizzire, Eddy Simecka, Jerry Simecka, Dede Kennedy, Barbara Froelich, Pat Skaggs and Ginger Lynch. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:30-7:30 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute, KS. Rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm following the visitation at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Cremation has been requested after the service. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church and may be left with or mailed to them. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
