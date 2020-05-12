On the afternoon of May 11, 2020 Merle Greve of Erie, Kansas passed away at the age of 78.
Merle was born to Mary and Keith Knetzer.
In August 1958, she married Darrell Greve, and together raised two children, Darelyn and Alan.
Merle enjoyed playing pool and visiting the library.
Merle was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell and a son, Alan.
She is survived by her daughter, Darelyn.
A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Erie City Public Library. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.