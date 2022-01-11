Nathan W. “Big Nate” Cunningham, 17, of Chanute, KS passed away peacefully January 8, 2022 at his home.
Nate was born May 25, 2004 in Wichita, to Steven and Sarah (Pollan) Cunningham. He was a senior at Chanute High School.
Big Nate was a Chanute Blue Comet with all of his heart, playing football, wrestling, and being a part of the school band. He was a two-year starting Varsity Offensive Lineman for the CHS Blue Comet football team, voted Blue Comet Offensive Lineman of the Year, two-time ALL-SEK First Team Offensive Lineman, Honorable Mention All-State Offensive Lineman. Nate was a three-year Varsity Heavyweight Wrestler for the CHS True Blue Wrestling Team where he led the team with the most escapes. In 2021, he placed 3rd as the Kansas 4A Heavyweight Wrestler. Nate was a Second Team All-SEK Wrestler, KWCA Honorable Mention All-Conference, KWCA Honorable Mention All-Academic, ranked 1st place in the 285 weight class for Kansas 4A Division, and ranked 5th place in the 285 weight class for Kansas All-State. He also was a tuba player in the CHS Band.
Nate was a member of First Christian Church and Christian Motorcyclists Association.
He will be remembered and loved by all the numerous lives he has touched.
Nate is survived by his parents Steve and Sarah; his brother Noah; grandparents Bruce and Barbara (Webber) Seybold, Sandra (Bush) Chipman, Beth (Buck) Pollan, Beverly (Williams) Cunningham; “Aunt” Amy (Hampton) Maddy, “siblings” Erin and Ben Maddy; uncles/aunts Al and Janet (Webber) Hampton, Loren and Colleen (Webber) Dennis, Michael and Lena (Worthington) Cunningham, Danny and Crystal (Cunningham) Witcher; and other extended family.
Nate was preceded in death by grandparents Robert Pollan, Dwayne Cunningham, Bill Chipman, Gene and Cleo Webber.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nathan “Nate” Cunningham Memorial and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 4 pm in the Chanute High School gymnasium, Chanute.
Cremation has taken place. Family has requested that all who attend dress casually (sweats, shorts, t-shirts, hoodies, etc.). Wear Blue Comet gear to show pride for BIG NATE!
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
