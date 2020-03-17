Mary Louise King, 92, of Chanute, KS, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Erie, KS at her daughter’s home where she resided for the past year. Mary was born on October 23, 1927 in Earlton, KS the daughter of Carl Wesley and Cleora Helen (Blackburn) Grady Sr.
On June 2, 1946 Mary married Ernest Clyde King. Mary and Ernest were married for 60 years until his passing on January 13, 2007. They enjoyed dancing and traveling. In 1961, Mary received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Pittsburg State University, then went on to receive a Master’s of Science and a Master in Arts degrees, from Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, KS. Mary taught in the Chanute School District for 30 years.
Mary was an active member of the Chanute Art Gallery, and served as treasurer for many years. She was also a member of the Big Creek Chapel, Chanute Bits and Spur Saddle Club, Retired Teachers Association and a lifetime member of the Ladies Elks Auxiliary. Mary also enjoyed working in her garden and traveling. Most of all, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include:
3 Children: Mary Jo Irelan and husband, Paul, of Erie, KS, Janice King and partner Dale Winetroub of Overland Park, KS., Ernest Alan King and wife, Tracy, of Fort Scott, KS.
Mary is survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Cleora (Midge), husband Ernest, siblings Carl Wesley Grady Jr, John Grady, James Andrew Grady, Doris Strickland and Helen Munniger, 1 grandson Jospeh Paul Irelan and 1 great-grandson John Grady King.
This service has been changed to a 10:30 AM graveside on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute.
Burial will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 9 am at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, KS. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to either the Chanute Art Gallery or the Big Creek Methodist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
