Robert Dean “Bob” Ames, 76, passed away July 18, 2021. at his home with his faith in the Lord still strong after a long multi-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Bob was born on August 26, 1944 in Chanute, Kansas to James Wilbur and Margaret Lucille (Shorter) Ames.
On April 5,1968, he and Linda Marlene Barlow were united in marriage at Humboldt, Kansas. They remained devoted and happily married for 53 years. She survives of the home.
Bob graduated from Chanute High School and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from Kansas State University in 1966 where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho agriculture fraternity. He received an advanced banking degree from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in 1975. He also served in the Kansas Army National Guard from 1967 to 1973, when he was honorably discharged.
Bob’s banking career started at Humboldt National Bank, where he began at the newly created position of Agriculture Loan Officer and finished as a Chairman of the Board and President after a 35-year tenure. He reserved as the Chairman of the Bank Management committee of the Kansas Bankers Association for three years and also a term on their Board of Directors. Bob also served on the USD 258 School Board and the Neosho County Community College Foundation Board for a number of years.
He was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church in Chanute where he had served as a Deacon, Elder, Board Chairman and Treasurer. Before health issues intervened, he taught some Bible studies.
Other than time enjoying his children and grandchildren, travel was a special interest. With family relatives in Wyoming, New Mexico, California, and Florida there were good reasons and opportunities for him and his wife to utilize their RV for extended visits as well as enjoying the sights of this great country. Flying airplanes was a hobby that Bob also greatly enjoyed until health issues forced him to stop.
He was preceded in death by twin infant sons, his mother in 1966, father in 2006, infant brother John, and infant grandson B.C. Ames, stepmother Ann Ames in 1978 and stepmother Amy June 2020.
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda, son Doug Ames and wife. Amanda. of Humboldt, daughter Dyan Cornelison and husband. James. of Frankfort, Kansas, grandchildren Cade and Briana Ames and Gavin and Kayla Cornelison. A sister, Linda S. Powers (Ivan) also survives along with nephews Craig Powers and Kevin Powers; stepbrother Steve Sherbenou (Amy) and stepsister Melody Adwell (Roger). Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at the First Christian Church, 102 North Grant, Chanute, Kansas on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10 am. A private burial will take place at a later date. Pastor Tom Eastman will be officiating. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church Food Pantry and can be mailed to or left with the Funeral Home or First Christian Church. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest, Chanute, KS 66720.
