Teresa Dianne (Tippie) Crawshaw, 65, of Altoona, KS, passed away December 28, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute. She was born to Otis and Charlotte (Sears) Tippie, July 20, 1956 in Iola.
Teresa graduated from Iola Senior High School with the Class of 1974.
She was united in marriage to Vern Crawshaw July 23, 1983, under the shade tree, at the farm in Altoona.
Teresa was a left-handed crochet master, crocheting afghans for all her family and friends she loved dearly.
She is survived by her husband, Vern, of the home; her stepfather Dale and mother Charlotte Johnson of Fort Scott; her two sons; Alfred (Taylor) Crawshaw and Paul Crawshaw both of Altoona; two brothers, Robert Jr. (Pat) Barkdoll of Galesburg, IL, Rick (Tammy) Barkdoll of Chanute; two sisters, Michelle (James) Hoyt of Austin, TX, Donna Taylor of Independence, MO; and two beloved grandchildren Henry, and Harlow Crawshaw, of Altoona.
Teresa is preceded in death by her father Otis.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Family will receive friends Friday, January 7, 2022 from 10 am to 11 am at the funeral home, followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial service.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
