Eleanor Elizabeth Umbarger, 96, of Chanute passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 26, 2021. Eleanor was born on October 23, 1925 in Earlton, the daughter of Leo and Anna Faye (Dryden) Fairchild.
Eleanor was a graduate of Chanute High School Class of 1943, she then attended Neosho College where she obtained her teaching certificate. On April 14, 1946 Eleanor married Gerald E. Umbarger. They began their life journey and were married for 70 years until his death on December 30, 2016.
Along with working on the farm alongside Gerald, Eleanor also worked at a couple various jobs, and retired after 20 plus years from Sears as the Catalog Store Assistant Manager and bookkeeper in Chanute. After retiring, Eleanor took up the hobby of embroidery. She embroidered countless baby quilts, full and queen size bed quilts and dish towels. Eleanor gifted most of those items as wedding gifts and birthday gifts or just because gifts. Eleanor enjoyed helping people, and enjoyed making and serving large meals for families, friends, and church meals. Most of all, Eleanor loved her family.
Survivors include:
Two Daughters: Joyce Whitson of Fredonia, Linda Collins and husband, Ron Frazier, of Manhattan; Daughter-in-Law: Lisa Umbarger of Chanute; One Sister: Glenna Kuhn of Chanute; Nine Grandchildren: Jayne Whitson, Lewis Whitson Sr., Mark Collins and wife, Ann, Ron Frazier Jr., Ryan Frazier, Ashley Thomas and husband, Willie, Angie Courter and husband, Matt, Stan Krusich (Ashley Kellogg) and Kale Krusich; 18 Great-Grandchildren: Lamar Whitson IV, Jarrett Whitson and wife, Katie, Haylee Whitson, Emma Whitson, Lewis Whitson Jr. aka Whit, Kamron Whitson, Jordan Flaherty, Cade Collins, Kylee Collins, Chloe Collins, Jessica Frazier, Shelby Frazier, Bailey Croisant, Dante Thomas, Cali Courter, Coby Courter and Kash Krusich; Grand daughter-in-law: Jill Whitson.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald, son Philip Umbarger, brothers, Bill, Dale and Richard Fairchild, son-in-law Lamar Whitson Jr. and grandson Lamar Whitson III.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11 am with family receiving friends one hour prior to service time at the First Baptist Church Good News Center in Chanute. Memorials are suggested more than flowers to the First Baptist Church, funds will be used to purchase small equipment for the kitchen update and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
