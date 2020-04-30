Larry Dean Byers was born June 19, 1939, in Chanute, KS, to Edwin Frank (Ted) and Virginia Lee Everly Byers. He grew up in Chanute with two loving sisters, Janice VanGotten and Diana Krone. Larry was a 1958 graduate of Chanute Senior High School, where he enjoyed sports and was a track star who held the pole vault record for decades.
Larry married his high school sweetheart Mary Jeanette Whitworth on June 12, 1960, at the First Christian Church, where they were lifelong members. Together they raised three children, Mike, David, and Amy, who, along with their four grandchildren Eric, Nathan, Molly and Preston, and their two great-grandchildren Bristol and Bo, were his proudest accomplishments.
Larry enjoyed working throughout his life to support his family, who, through his love and support, he made feel like the richest family in town. Larry started his career as a butcher at Bauer’s Meat Market in the Self Service Grocery Store. He then installed countless heating and air systems throughout Southeast Kansas before learning the art of welding at Churchill. Larry next moved to the Ash Grove Cement Company, where he worked his way up the ranks from Welder to Production Supervisor and proudly retired after 34 years of service in 2004.
Larry loved hunting and fishing and shared his love for these outdoor activities, together with his family, on countless occasions throughout the years. Roaring River was his favorite fishing hole and is where his life will be celebrated in a private ceremony held by his family as he wished. Cremation has been requested. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Beverly Farm Foundation for the Larry Byers Memorial Fund: https://berverlyfarm.kindful.com Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035 or call 618-466-0367. Memorials may be made direct or they may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
