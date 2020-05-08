Jeffrey Lynn Nelson, 52, of Chanute, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Jeff was born on February 16, 1968 in Fredonia, the son of Leonard and Shirley Nelson.
Jeff was a loving husband and father to his family. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for them. Jeff was self-employed. He was able to fix anything he touched. He enjoyed working on cars with his boys, going to Church “Cutting Wood,” and going to the casino with his wife and best friend when he had down time. He also enjoyed helping out his friends and family.
On September 16, 1986 he married the love of his life Nancy E. Coble and she survives at their home.
Including his wife, Nancy, Jeff is survived by: 2 Sons: Terrance Nelson of Chanute, KS, Andrew Nelson of Wichita, KS; Siblings:
Linda Baker of Chanute, KS, Don Casebolt of TX, Kim Aguilera of TX, Tommy Daniels of LA; 13 Grandchildren: Vanessa, Terrance, Faelen, Abigale, Kenton, Alexander, Felonie, Jeffrey Allen, Trevor, Kearstin, Khaleb, Justin and Caden. Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Ray and Mark Daniels, and a sister Deb.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home with cremation to follow, with no further services planned at this time. The families suggest memorials to Nancy to help with expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.