Donald D. Hawley, 88, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Robert Dole V.A. Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.
Don was born on June 17, 1932 in Chanute, Kansas to Charles William Hawley and Zona Viola (Toon) Hawley. Don attended school in Chanute and later attended college. Don enlisted in the United States Army where he served his country until he was honorably discharged. Don was a Corporal at the time of his discharge.
On August 23, 1956 he married Karen L. Stone in Chanute, Kansas. They made their home in Chanute before moving to Wichita, where they lived for many years. Don worked as a draftsman for the Litwin Company in Wichita for many years as well as working for Goodwill and the Railroad before his retirement. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Karen, on January 29, 2016.
Don was an Army veteran; he enjoyed hunting with both rifle and bow, fishing, bowling, golf and he enjoyed reading.
Don is survived by his daughter; Susan Little of Sumter, South Carolina; one brother, Bob Hawley of Texas; one son-in-law, Richard Janne of Wichita; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, one daughter, Nicki Janne, two sisters, and two brothers.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial graveside service will be held at the Highland Park Cemetery in Chanute at a later date.
To leave a message for the family or read the obituary please go to www.dickensfuneral.com Dickens Family Funeral Home in Sedan is in charge of arrangements.
