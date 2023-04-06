Amanda (Mandi) May Rollow (Cain), 42, of Grove Oklahoma, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home Sunday, March 26, 2023. Mandi was born July 1, 1980, in Chanute, the daughter of Paul F. Cain Jr and Lucinda A. Brown (Tait). She was a 1998 graduate of Chanute High School, where she played on the women’s tennis team. Mandi moved to Grove in 2000 with her beloved dog Zoey to start her family and career as a Certified Nurse Assistant. Mandi enjoyed being out in nature, swimming, riding motorcycles and listening to music. Survivors are: Her three children Calob C. Rollow of Fayetteville Arkansas, Caydon M. Rollow and Cali M. Rollow both of Lawrence; her mother and stepfather, Cary and Lucinda A. Brown of Chanute, her father and stepmother Paul F. and Lisa Cain Jr. of Springdale, Arkansas; two sisters: Mischia A. Johnston and her husband David M. Johnston of Fayetteville Arkansas and Melinda B. Reed of Chanute; nephews, Camden M. Johnston of Fayetteville Arkansas and Logan M. Reed of Chanute; niece: Maebrie M. Johnston of Fayetteville Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her brother Michael J. Cain, paternal grandparents Paul and Lottie Cain Sr., maternal grandparents Joe and Evelyn Tait, and her aunt Charlotte M. Rita.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 pm Saturday April 15, 2023, at 400 S Highland Chanute.
