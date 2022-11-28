Joe Gene Klingensmith, 75 of Emporia, Kansas passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Topeka VA Hospital from complications from Parkinsons and COVID-19.
Gene was born August 15, 1947 in Newton, Kansas the son of Alvin H. and Frances (Doty) Klingensmith. He grew up in Humboldt. Gene proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked over 30 years for BNSF Railroad.
On April 7, 1992 Gene married Mary Ann “Kate” Elliott in Las Vegas, Nevada.She survives of the home. Prior to marrying Kate, Gene married Marilyn Baker and they later divorced. Other survivors include son Daniel Klingensmith and wife, Teraricka, of Emporia, daughter Elaine Legitt and husband, John, of Chanute, brother Richard Klingensmith of Iola, sisters Rayanna Ward and husband, Tom, of Topeka, Linda Klingsmith of Topeka, grandchildren Williem Klingensmith, Austeen Legitt and Tatianna Legitt. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sandra Klingensmith, and a brother Silas Klingensmith.
Funeral services will be 10 am Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Mike Stubbs of the Victory Fellowship Church will be officiating. Interment will be 2 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Thornburg Cemetery north of Altoona.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka VA Hospital and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com
