Glen Edward Terrill, 88, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Heritage Health Care Skilled Nursing in Chanute.
Glen was born September 17, 1933, to Charles and Mary Clara (Harris) Terrill in Fort Scott, Kansas. The family moved to Oswego in January of 1946. He graduated from Oswego High School in 1951 and then attended junion college in Parsons where he graduated in 1953. Glen then served two years in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1955. After returning from the Air Force, Glen earned his Bachelor of Science from KSTC Pittsburg, in 1958, to go on and later receive his Master’s in Education in 1959.
Over his career, he taught in the public school systems in Lockwood, Missouri, Wheaton, Kansas, Onaga, Kansas, and Moran, Kansas. Glen left public education in 1984 after serving 25 years as a teacher and administrator. He then landed himself in the insurance field where he worked for Western Insurance Company of Fort Scott, Kansas. When the company sold, he began working for American States Insurance Company as a Commercial Underwriter in the Farm Department for 14 years, retiring in 1998.
Glen served for 10 years as the secretary of the S.E.K. Senior Men’s Golf Tournament Association, providing rosters, playing dates, and general logistical information. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting sports, golf, classical music, and volunteer work.
He married Iona Mae McCoy on December 21, 1957, in Fort Scott. Iona passed away on January 10, 2004. Glen married June Elizabeth Barsch (widow of Kenneth Barsch) in the Moran Christian Church on June 11, 2011. The blended family moved to the Sager family farm.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Clara Terrill; wife, Iona Terrill; brother, Charles W. Terrill; and sister, Evelyn Rogers Schertz.
Glen is survived by his wife of the home, June Terrill; daughter, Susan of Osawatomie; two sons, Stuart and wife, Karen, of Wichita, and Stephen and wife, Beth, of Memphis, Missouri; four grandchildren, Leah of Pullman, Washington, Stephen and Maddie of St. Louis, Missouri, Emily of Memphis, Missouri, and Trevor of Wichita; two stepdaughters, Robin and husband, Todd, of Topeka, and Angel Blum of Topeka; seven step-grandchildren, all of Topeka, Jake Grindol, Tess Grindol, Jordan and wife, Reagan, Grindol, Tyler Grindol, Teddy Grindol, Alex Blum, and Kylie Blum; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral to honor the life of Glen will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Moran Cemetery in Moran. Family will greet friends from 5 pm to 7 pm in The Venue at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the night prior to the service.
Memorials in honor of Glen are suggested to The Missions of Moran Christian Church or Salvation Army and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS, 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
