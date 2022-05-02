Willard Grover Solomon, 76, died at his home in Quemado, NM Thursday April 21, 2022. He was born Dec 27, 1945 to Edgar Cornelious Solomon and Vera Pearl Johnstone in Glasgow, KY. The family moved to Chanute, KS in 1951 where he attended Chanute High School and graduated in 1964. He served in the United States military and pursued a career in welding.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Phyllis Sesher and a brother Wesley Ray Solomon. He is survived by his prior wife, Vivian Lee Robison Rowan, sons, James Dean Rowan, Chanute, and Michael Lee Rowan (Tracey), Afton, OK, and daughter Misty Dawn Landess (John), Shawnee; one brother David J. Solomon and one sister Billie M. Wheatley. both of Chanute; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
