David Montgomery, 67, of Chanute passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. His body will lie in state from 10 am to 5 pm at Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas.
Recommended for you
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Going...going...not quite gone
- Nancy Desselle Brandon 1941-2022
- Treasurer counters claims of ineffectiveness
- House Republicans elect leaders for upcoming session
- Maxine Louise Jackson 1936-2022
- Norma Jean (Wiggins) Bolt 1928-2022
- Joe Gene Klingensmith 1947-2022
- Joan E. Haines 1932-2022
- County treasurer comes under scrutiny during audit report
- Florian Norbert “Red” Hofer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.