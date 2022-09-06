Henry Lee Stadler, 70, of Yates Center, Kansas, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Henry was born November 27, 1951. He graduated high school from Carbondale, Kansas, in 1969. Henry proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Henry’s uniqueness, and contagious laugh will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Cremation has taken place, with no service in accordance to Henry’s request.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
