Colleen O. Westendorf, 87, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home. Colleen was born on January 7, 1933 near Shaw, KS the daughter of Nathan and Eula (Barker) Hole.
Colleen was a graduate of Chanute High School class of 1951. On June 25, 1955 she married Carol H. Westendorf. Colleen and Carol were married for 48 years until his death in December of 2003.
Colleen was a member of the First Christian Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed working at St. Pat’s thrift store, being a caregiver to the community. She was also a member of the Sewing Club, and the W.O.W. Group. Colleen enjoyed watching game shows, working on puzzle books and adding to her chicken figurine collection. Colleen loved being with her friends, family and watching her grandchildren grow.
Survivors include:
Five Children: Howard Westendorf (Pat) of Chanute, KS, Lyle Westendorf (Ella) of Abilene, KS, Bryan Westendorf of Leawood, KS, Glenn Westendorf (Dave) of Leawood, KS, Dean Westendorf (Chris) of Chanute, KS; Siblings: Anna Fegel of Chanute, KS, Jean Wilson of Arma, KS, Charles Hole of Chanute, KS, Ivah Byers of Chanute, KS, Lester Hole (Kay) of Wichita, KS, Wayne Hole (Marie) of Greenwood, MO, Janice Hole of Chanute, KS; Special Caretaker: April Westendorf;
10 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carol, sisters Ruth Russel and Darlene Hole, and brother Xury Hole.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 am at the First Christian Church in Chanute. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials have been suggested to the First Christian Church, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
