Willard Eugene “Gene” Maher, 87, of Erie, passed away at 7:24 am Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Parsons.
He was born on December 24, 1933, Christmas Eve, near Stark to Willard Green and Vernice (Hendricks) Maher. Gene grew up on the family farm near Stark and attended country schools and the Grant Community Township High School and graduated in 1950.
He later moved to Erie where he worked at Olson’s Mercantile and Grocery Store for many years serving as the store manager. He retired after 39 years of service. In his retirement he and his wife, Mary Jo, owned and operated Greeting Cards, Inc. He also worked at the Neosho County Landfill and later retired from there.
Gene and Mary Jo Schoenhofer were married on June 21, 1955, at the St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2017.
Gene enjoyed coin collecting, going to the casinos, and most of all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He fully restored an Olson’s grocery store delivery van, a 1958 Chevy Apache. He would participate in various local parades driving the restored van. He also enjoyed traveling and going on trips with his wife.
He was a member of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie where he would sing in the church choir. Gene was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion.
Gene is survived by his two sons, Stephen Maher and his wife, Lisa, of Erie, and James Maher of Lenexa; his daughter, Cathy Young and her husband, Darryn, of Humboldt; five grandchildren, Hayden Maher of Overland Park, Evan Maher of Erie, Cassie Freeman of Gardner, Carly Manion of Toronto, and Caitlin Kuhn of Buffalo; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Hilgar Maher and his sister, Genevieve Phillips.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the St. Ambrose Catholic Church at Erie with Father Theodore Khin officiating. Burial will follow in the East Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Memorials are suggested to the Erie Museum or to the St. Ambrose Catholic Church and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
