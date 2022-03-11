Kevin Lee Wilson, 59, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his residence. Kevin was born in Chanute, to Charles and Carlene (Powell) Wilson, on March 13, 1962. He is survived by his sister; Sylvia (Ron) Umbarger, brother, Jim Wilson, both of Chanute, and his very best friend Tom Cooper. Kevin is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Donnie, Kenneth, Charles Duane, and Rick Wilson. A private family burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
