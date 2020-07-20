Alice Pearl Rowan, 97, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Diversicare Health Care in Chanute.cAlice was born on March 22, 1923 in Buffalo, KS the daughter of Harman and Kate (Decker) Orr.
On February 15, 1947 in Iola, KS Alice married Paul E. Rowan. Alice and Paul were married for 66 years until Paul’s death in 2013. Alice was a member of the United Methodist Church and spent her life taking care of her home and family.
Alice is survived by:
Children: Alvin E. Rowan of Germany, Michael D. Rowan of Duluth, GA; 7 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, son Edward L. Rowan, sisters: Ella Isaac and Abbey Hempen and brothers: Lloyd, John, Ray, Roy, Frances and Georgie Orr.
Private burial will take place at the Buffalo cemetery, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a memorial service in her honor at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to the United Methodist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.