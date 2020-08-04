On July 25, 2020, our amazing wife, mother and grandmother, Donna Lee Walker Brown Colston, passed away surrounded by family.
There was never a dull moment in her early life with her siblings. Donna was athletic and lettered in high school.
In August of 1956, Donna married Fred Brown in Chanute, KS. Five children were born from this marriage, Freddie Joe, Sabrina, Raymond, Peggy, and Kelly.
She was always right there with us swimming and skating. She genuinely enjoyed the skating and made many friends.
September of 1975, Fred was injured in a motorcycle accident that left him unable to care for himself. Donna cared for him the next seven years while working a full-time job and the youngest child still at home.
We are eternally grateful for her sacrifice. Donna enjoyed bowling, playing women’s and co-ed softball, usually as the pitcher, and was an avid reader.
On October 17, 1998, Donna and Roy Colston were married. They were just shy of sharing 22 years of marriage. Donna and Roy attended many dances in Chanute and the surrounding area. She enjoyed going for coffee or soda with her many friends. One of her favorite things in life was to attend her grandchildren’s sporting and school events. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of the home, Roy, son Raymond Brown, daughters Sabrina (Dan) Mitchell, and Kelly (Jeff) Bowman, brothers, John (Kathy) Walker, Gus (Linda) Carpenter, stepchildren, Stephen Colston, Sheryl Gormley, Roy Colston, Anna Mussulman, and Melissa Colston.
Grandchildren: Josh Baucom, Stefani (fiancé Mike) Nickell, Tiffany Brown, Nathan Booe, Drake Barker and fiancé Demi, Sydney Barker,
Great-grandchildren: Traen, Trevor, and Tristin Kelley, and many other family members from her sibling’s families.
Donna was preceded in death by, parents, first husband, Fred, son, Freddie Joe, daughter Peggy Booe, and sisters Barb Yandle, Leona Humbert, Jackie Adams, and brothers, Jimmy Walker, and Rick Wiles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Chanute Public Library, Horizon Hospice, Castaways or Cherry Street Youth Center and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus building, 325 W 21st St, Chanute, KS 66720.
Private Family Graveside will be at 10 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 West Main St., Chanute, KS 66720
