Robert D. Morse, 78, Thayer, Kansas passed away Monday, March 6, 2023.
Robert Dean Morse was born October 14, 1944, in Salina, Kansas, the son of Joseph Morse and Darlene (Freeburg) Morse. He graduated from Manhattan High School.
He attended Coffeyville Community College obtaining a degree in Mechanics.
He served his country in the United States Air National Guard out of Belton, Mo., as a Jet and B-52 Mechanic. He was honorably discharged.
He was united in marriage to Nancy A. Nixon on November 23, 1979, in Overland Park, and she preceded him in death February 6, 2019.
Robert was a business owner owning Durable Medical Equipment (Olathe Medical Rental and Nationwide Sales). His passion was traveling overseas as a medical mission’s coordinator worldwide and in all 50 states.
He is survived by his children from a previous marriage, Lorrie Percifield of Overland Park, Amy Vining and her husband, William, of Thayer, Lynn Gutsch of Parsons, brother, Rick Morse and his wife, Teresa, of San Andreas, California, grandson, Nicholas Morse and his wife, Avery, and great-grandson, Carson Morse of Olathe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Jolene Eiken and Carletta “Jean” Sutton.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 10, 2023, from 5 pm until 7 pm at the Thayer Christian Church, 8495 Dorn Road.
Celebration of Life Funeral Services will be held 10:30 am Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Thayer Christian Church with Pastor Caleb Lyles officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Harrison Cemetery west of Thayer.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home.
