Martha Jane McGrath 99, of Derby, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Martha was born in Chanute, Kan. to Ralph and Grace (Williams) Drake on November 3, 1922.
She was a Chanute High School graduate with the Class of 1940, then her desire was to attend Mary Grimes school of Nursing and achieve her degree as a (LPN) Licensed Practical Nurse, working for Dr. Edward Long, Dr. Herbert Rollow and Ashley Clinic.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed genealogy and her greatgrandchildren whom she dearly loved.
She is survived by one son; Richard Johnson of Derby; her granddaughter Angela Holland; and her great-grandchildren; Kaitlin, Dakota, and Karsin Holland.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James McGrath, her son, Tom Johnson, grandson Chris Johnson and her siblings, Margaret Ranabarger and Betty Shipley.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian church of Chanute, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave. Chanute, KS, with burial at Neosho County Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, Chanute.
