Norma Lee (Moore) Craft, 92, of Chanute, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Norma was born August 8, 1929, in Bentonville, Arkansas to James and Leta (Butler) Moore.
She was a member of the Nazarene Church of Chanute.
She is survived by two sons; Larry (Annetta) Reed of Moran, and Virgil (Kathy) Reed of El Dorado, two sisters; Bernice Shields of Chanute, and Sue Gilliland of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; first husband Samuel T. Reed; second husband Ralph Craft; 1 daughter; 5 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute.
