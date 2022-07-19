Charles “Chuck” Wayne Ebert, 81, passed away on July 13 following a long battle with cancer.
Charles was born June 13, 1941, at Chanute, to Henry Truman and Mary Margaret (Huffman) Ebert. He graduated from Chanute High School in 1959. Following his graduation, he went to work in a Chanute machine shop and drove a truck for Self Service Grocery.
On September 21, 1963, Charles married Linda Kay Rogers in Neodesha. Linda survives at the home.
In February 1966, Charles joined the Army National Guard of Kansas. He was honorably discharged in 1972.
Charles eventually started working for Linda’s father at D-K Manufacturing in Neodesha. Charles spent most of his adult life working at D-K Manufacturing and became owner in 1984. D-K Manufacturing was closed when Charles and Linda retired in 2006.
Charles and Linda were avid antique tractor collectors and spent many hours restoring and showing their extensive tractor collection. Through this hobby Charles and Linda made many friends and formed “The Tractor Bunch.” The Tractor Bunch drove tractors through many parades and tractor shows around Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Henry T. and Mary Margaret Ebert.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, Neodesha, Son David (Kelli) Ebert, Independence, daughter Karen Ebert, Taylorsville, KY and one grandson, Kellen Ebert.
Services for Charles are scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 2 pm at Loran Fawcett Chapel, 704 Indiana St., Neodesha. The Rev. Steven Foraker, Harry Hynes Chaplin will conduct the service. Visitation will be at 1 pm on Wednesday. The family will host a small reception following the service at Church of the Ascension’s Street Hall, 702 Osage St., Neodesha KS. A private burial will be conducted at the Altoona Cemetery.
Memorials for Charles are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or the American Cancer Society and they may be left with the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.