Barbara Jane Thomas, 81, of Independence, Missouri passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. No services at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to: Sonshine Preschool and Zion Lutheran Church ~ 1202 W. Main St. Chanute, KS 66720.
Barbara was born May 14, 1942 in Spencer, Iowa to Julius and Lucille (Schomburg) Sixta. She was very involved in the Lutheran Church. Barbara enjoyed playing bingo. She kept her mind sharp solving sudoku puzzles. Barbara loved having a pet companion and had a dachshund by her side for most of her years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Paul Thomas; sister, Joanne Phillips.
Barbara is survived by son, Steven (Melissa) Thomas; daughter, Ellen (Raymond) Jones; 4 grandchildren: Kalie, Samantha, Kari and Paul; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Olson.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Commented