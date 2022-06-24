Anna Virginia Solomon was born February 21, 1924, in Chanute, Kansas to Edwin John Carlson and Anna Elizabeth (Hanson) Carlson. Virginia died June 21, 2022, in Chanute, Kan.
Virginia went to a one room rural grade school, Shirley, in northeast Wilson County and graduated from Vilas Rural High School in 1942. She attended Kansas State Teachers College of Emporia and Southwestern State College, Weatherford, Oklahoma.
Virginia was a school teacher in Kansas and Ohio. She also did clerical work for the Community Chest, Dayton, Ohio and several churches. She felt being a homemaker and caring for her family was her most important job.
Virginia married the Rev. Eugene V. Solomon on June 15, 1947 at the Center Ridge Evangelical United Brethren Church, Wilson County.
She is survived by two daughters, Meredith Collins, Chanute and Anita (James) Christensen, Mesa, AZ. She is survived by four grandchildren, Leslie (Adam) Lopez, Kansas City, MO, David Collins, Lawrence, KS, Anna Christensen, Mesa, AZ, and Tara Christensen, Orange, CA and one great-grandchild, Fenrick Lopez.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin (1928) and Anna (1969), an infant grandson, Canyon Ross Collins (1986), son-in-law, Rev. Brett Collins (1993), brothers, Curtis (1999) and Willard (2006) and her husband, Eugene (2016).
Virginia was baptized and joined the Center Ridge Evangelical Church as a young girl. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Chanute, Kansas. Private services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Red Bird Mission, 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913 - 9607.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720
